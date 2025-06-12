Twins Announcer Could Only Laugh After Byron Buxton Blasted Tape-Measure Shot
Byron Buxton is one of the most talented players in baseball when healthy, combining an impressive mix of power and speed. Both were on display on Wednesday night at Target Field as the Minnesota Twins defeated the Texans Rangers, 6-2.
In the bottom of the third he launched a titanic three-run blast that traveled 479 feet and left the hometown broadcast chuckling at the majesty.
That's when you know a ball is hit hard—when someone who has been around baseball all their life can't even conjure words and just giggles.
For the more visual learners, this is how far away from home plate the ball ventured.
Buxton did this shortly after making a stellar diving catch in left center on a ball that only he and a few other center fielders could dream of tracking down.
Buxton's heroics with the bat and glove allowed the Twins to keep possession of second place in the American League Central and move within seven games of the division-leading Detroit Tigers.