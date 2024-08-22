Twins Announcers Accepted Challenge From Players to Sneak Words Into Broadcast
This season, Minnesota Twins announcers Cory Provus and Trevor Plouffe issued the team's players a challenge: Give the announcers a word or phrase, and they would attempt to incorporate it into a Bally Sports North broadcast.
The players, as they demonstrated in a video posted to social media by the Twins Thursday afternoon, delivered.
"Plouffey, I want you to say, 'It works 60% of the time, every time,'" infielder Kyle Farmer suggested, loosely quoting Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy.
Plouffe obliged.
Second baseman Edouard Julien offered "push pop" and "eviscerate," both of which Provus successfully deployed.
The funniest selections, however, may have belonged to pitcher Simeon Woods Richardson—who recommended "snickerdoodle" and "hopping crickets, there's two doubles."
Provus went 2-for-2.
"When I saw that moon, the first thing I thought of was a snickerdoodle cookie," he said on one broadcast.
Mere frames later, utilityman Austin Martin was smashing his second double on Wednesday against the San Diego Padres—and getting a "hopping crickets" from Provus.
Minnesota may be a second-place team at the moment, but the squad has first-tier vibes.