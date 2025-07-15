Twins' Byron Buxton Lays Out Clear Message for Other Teams Amid Trade Rumors
With the Minnesota Twins entering the All-Star break at 47-49 and in second place in the AL Central, there's reason to believe they'll decide against trying to contend for a title this season and instead look to trade away some pieces at the month's end.
One player who would certainly draw plenty of interest from teams across the league is superstar center fielder Byron Buxton, who is making his second All-Star appearance Tuesday night. Buxton issued a hands-off warning to teams that may be looking to inquire about his availability, however, kindly reminding everyone that he has a no-trade clause in his contract and he'd be more than willing to block any potential trades.
"I can't be traded. I gotta no-trade clause. I'm a Minnesota Twin for the rest of my life. So that's the best feeling in the world, knowing I get to walk into a clubhouse and it's going to say ‘Twins’ for the rest of my life," Buxton said while addressing the media at Monday's Home Run Derby.
Buxton made clear he doesn't pay any mind to the rumors that may come up involving his future in Minnesota, because as far as he's concerned, that's where his future will be.
Buxton, 31, is under contract through the 2028 season and is making $15.14 million per year. He'll be an unrestricted free agent in 2029, though he's made clear that he wants to remain with the Twins for the remainder of his career.