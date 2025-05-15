Twins Give Health Update on Byron Buxton, Carlos Correa After Scary Collision
Byron Buxton and Carlos Correa may have escaped the worst possible scenario after a scary collision on Thursday.
The two Minnesota Twins players ran into each other as they both chased down a shallow pop fly against the Baltimore Orioles. Buxton ran in to catch the ball off the bat of Cedric Mullins at full speed, somehow made the grab, then ran into Correa's back as both men hit the turf hard.
Video is below.
Both players left the game and it was later announced they had entered concussion protocol.
After the game, Twins bench coach Jayce Tingler clarified that entering concussion protocol doesn't mean a player has a concussion, but rather that both are being evaluated for concussions.
We should know the status of both players on Friday, but it's good to hear they haven't been diagnosed with concussions yet.
The Twins beat the Orioles 4-0 to improve to 24-20 on the season.