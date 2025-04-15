Twins’ Head-Scratching Relay Throw Ends Up Hitting Mets Player in the Butt
The New York Mets beat the Minnesota Twins 5–1 on Monday in front of a sparse crowd on a cold rainy night at Target Field. It was 1–1 heading into the sixth inning, which is where things fell apart in hilarious fashion for the home team.
With one out and a runner on, Mark Vientos hit a ball to the gap in right-center. Pete Alonso, who singled to lead off the inning, scored easily from first as Vientos cruised into second base. As he made a small turn he saw second baseman Willi Castro take the cutoff and turn to throw.
What happened next, we're not sure. Shortstop Carlos Correa has also jogged into the outfield and there was no one covering second. So as Castro went to throw it in, there was no one to throw it to, so he just kind of soft-tossed it towards the bag and it bounced once before hitting Vientos in the butt.
Correa, Castro and first baseman Ty France then converged on the ball near second as a confused Vientos turned to the dugout to celebrate. While Castro's errant throw didn't show up in the scorebook, a throwing error from pitcher Justin Topa two batters later did, which also allowed Vientos to score.
A two-run home run by Juan Soto put the game away for sure in the 7th as the Mets improved to 11–5 on the season. Meanwhile, the Twins dropped to 5–12 on the season and currently hold one of the worst records in baseball. With plays like this, you can understand why that might be.