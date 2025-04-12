Twins' Jose Miranda Gets Tagged Out Walking Back to Dugout After Being Called Safe
There might not be a better play to summarize the Minnesota Twins' horrendous start to the 2025 season than Jose Miranda's baserunning error Saturday afternoon.
In the bottom of the eighth inning and Minnesota trailing the Detroit Tigers 4-0 at Target Field, Twins catcher Christian Vazquez bounced a one-hopper to first baseman Spencer Torkelson, who spun and fired the ball to second base.
Jose Miranda, running from first to second base on the play, slid into the bag and assumed he was out because the ball beat him there. So, Miranda started trotting back to the dugout. The only issue? Miranda was called safe because Tigers second baseman Colt Keith missed touching the bag.
With Miranda about 10 feet off second base, Keith ran over to him and tagged him out.
Yikes.
It's been that sort of year for the Twins, who dropped to 4-11 this season after losing 4-0 to Detroit. The slow start continues a trend from last season in which Minnesota slipped out of the postseason picture with a brutal collapse in August and September. After a very inactive offseason, the Twins are right back into their slumping ways.
Through 15 games, the Twins rank 27th in OPS (.600) and batting average (.204). Minnesota has scored two or fewer runs eight times already this season. The lowly Colorado Rockies (3-10) are the only other team to have eight such games in 2025.
A lucky summer sausage ain't walking through that door. The Twins need to turn things around—and fast—before their lengthy slump gets out of hand.