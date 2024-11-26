Twins, Rays Team Up for Obscure Schedule Trade
The Minnesota Twins and Tampa Bay Rays made a trade, just not the type of trade you'd think.
On Monday, the Twins announced they traded home series with the Rays for next season. Tampa Bay will take on Minnesota at home on May 26-28, and the Rays will now travel to the Twin Cities for July 4th weekend, from July 4-6.
Due to damage at Tropicana Field caused by Hurricane Milton, the Rays will play their home games next season at George M. Steinbrenner Field, the spring training home of the New York Yankees. The home series swap keeps a July 4th weekend series at a big league ballpark like Target Field in Minneapolis.
The MLB announced some other shifts to the Rays' 2025 schedule because of the move, too. The team swapped home series with the Los Angeles Angels. The Rays and Angels will play at Steinbrenner field from April 8-10, while the second meeting between the two clubs from August 5-7 will take place at Angels Stadium.
"These proactive schedule adjustments have been made to optimize the number of games played in the best weather conditions given the Rays' transition to an outdoor ballpark," the MLB said in a statement which announced the schedule swaps.
The Rays are in flux with their stadium situation but the Twins had fun with the so-called trade.