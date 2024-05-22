Twins Reliever Actually Tips Driver of Bullpen Cart on His Way to the Mound
The Washington Nationals are among the MLB teams that have opted to bring back the bullpen cart in recent seasons, though it hasn't seen much use from Nationals pitchers.
The cart made a rare appearance during Wednesday's matinee against the Minnesota Twins, however, when the visitors decided to roll it out for a fifth-inning pitching change.
When Steven Okert was called out of the bullpen to relieve Simeon Woods Richardson on the mound, the cart, which is in the shape of a Nationals hat, entered the field and drove him down the third-base line before stopping and letting him out in foul territory. Okert hopped out and could be seen handing some cash over to the cart driver, tipping him for a quick and faultless trip to the rubber.
Although the bullpen cart is scarcely used by Washington's relievers, Okert didn't hesitate to hop in the passenger's seat for a ride to the pitcher's mound on Wednesday, and he made the trip well worth the driver's while.
In 2023, Nationals cart driver Trip Morgan, who has been driving the beloved vehicle since its introduction in 2018, told The Washington Post that he often parks just outside the visitors bullpen in hopes of enticing the opposing relievers to use the cart due to the lack of usage it gets from the home pitchers. It seems he was successful on Wednesday, getting to take the cart for a spin in order to transport Okert, and coming away with a nice tip, too.