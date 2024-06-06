Twins' Royce Lewis Offers Cool Tribute to Derek Jeter in First Yankee Stadium At-Bat
The Minnesota Twins paid a visit to the Bronx for a series against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium which got underway on Tuesday.
It marked the first time Twins shortstop Royce Lewis played at the renowned ballpark, and he opted to pay tribute to his all-time favorite player during his first at-bat of the game, legendary Yankees shortstop Derek Jeter.
After stepping into the batter's box, Lewis replicated Jeter's routine, tapping the tip of his bat into the dirt while lifting his right arm up as he set his feet.
Lewis broke down the significance of Jeter to him ahead of Wednesday's tilt.
"It was just a personal thing I wanted to do. Pay a ode to such a mentor and a great player, and a well respected player around the league. And for me, my favorite player, and I was lucky enough to be able to do that in my first game in Yankee Stadium," Lewis said.
"Thank you for everything you did for the game of baseball. Thank you for being such a great player on and off the field. Really well respected, and it meant a lot to me and it formed me to be the man I am today," said Lewis when asked if he'd have a message for Jeter if he were standing in front of him.
Despite a Minnesota loss, Lewis managed to make a memory in his first trip to the iconic stadium, launching a solo home run during the seventh inning, his second homer of the year.