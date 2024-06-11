SI

Tyler Glasnow Expertly Tore Apart Micah Parsons' Claim That He Could Hit .200 in MLB

Good luck with that, Micah Parsons.

Jun 9, 2024; Bronx, New York, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Tyler Glasnow (31) reacts after an RBI double by New York Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge (not pictured) during the third inning at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports / Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
Professional athletes possibly playing other sports has become a hot topic lately, with NFL and NBA players debating for way too much of last month about whether they could make the move to the other sport and be successful.

Now we have another sport vs. sport debate and this one seems a lot easier to find an answer everyone can agree on. Dallas Cowboys star linebacker Micah Parsons recently said that he could hit .200 if he played Major League baseball. Hitting a baseball is one of the hardest things to do in all of sports, especially at the MLB level, so that claim seems very farfetched.

Dodgers starting pitcher Tyler Glasnow was asked by Chris Rose what he thought Parsons could do against MLB pitchers and the right-hander didn't hold back, saying Parsons could maybe get five hits in 500 at-bats.

“I think once he steps in and sees a big league (pitcher) he’d be like, oh, never mind," Glasnow said with a laugh. "I think it’s good to have the confidence. I appreciate the confidence. But five hits, maybe.”

Yeah, I think I'd take the under on that.

