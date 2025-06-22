Ump's Controversial Ruling in Red Sox Game Had Fans Livid About MLB's Replay System
Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora and outfielder Jarren Duran were ejected from Sunday's game against the San Francisco Giants for arguing a controversial ruling made by the umpiring crew.
The incident occurred during the eighth inning when Duran laced a ball into right field and attempted to stretch the hit into a double. Duran beat the throw to second base, but he was unable to keep his hand on the bag when sliding. As his fingertips slipped off the bag, Giants shortstop Willy Adams tried to tag him out, resulting in a replay review.
Despite the replay showing convincing evidence that Duran had gotten his hand back on the bag before the tag was applied, the umpires ruled him out.
Duran appeared to say something while walking past second base umpire Doug Eddings, who proceeded to eject him from the game. Cora then came out to air his grievances and was also ejected.
They weren't the only ones to disagree with the call, however. MLB fans were irate over the decision from the umpires and scathed the league's replay review system for failing to ensure the correct call was made.