Umpire Gets Hit With Fair Ball, Leads to Out in Cubs vs. Pirates Game
Third base umpire Clint Vondrak couldn't get out of the way of a fair ball during Friday afternoon's game between the Cubs and Pirates at Wrigley Field, leading to a very unfortunate out for Pittsburgh.
Sitting on a 2-2 count in the top of the fifth inning, Pirates catcher Henry Davis ripped one down the third base line off pitcher Colin Rea. The ball proceeded to bounce over the bag and under third baseman Matt Shaw's glove before hitting off of Vondrak's lower leg.
Shaw smartly stayed with the play and was able to throw Davis out at second as he tried to stretch a single into a double.
Here's a look at the play:
An unfortunate turn of events for the Pirates, who entered Friday's contest on a five-game losing streak and sit at just 51-71 on the season.
The good news? Pittsburgh was able to bounce back and take a 2-1 lead in the seventh thanks to an RBI double from Isiah Kiner-Falefa.