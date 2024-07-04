Umpire Hilariously Taunts Reds Pitcher for Arguing Correct Call
In the current era of strike zone boxes on broadcasts and chatter of robot umps, MLB umpires don't get the last laugh very often these days. But for one moment Wednesday night at Yankee Stadium, home plate umpire Jim Wolf did just that.
In the bottom of the ninth with the Cincinnati Reds leading the New York Yankees 3–2, closer Alexis Diaz worked ahead of catcher Austin Wells and had the count 0–2. However, Diaz threw three straight balls—and after the third straight pitch that missed inside, the Reds closer threw his arms up in protest.
Wolf took the opportunity to let Diaz know that pitch was indeed inside in very dramatic fashion.
Diaz ended up walking Wells on the 10th pitch of the at-bat, but it didn't matter. Anthony Volpe grounded into double play, and Juan Soto flew out to left field to end the game.
As for Wolf? He nailed 94.4% of the ball/strike calls Thursday night, per Umpire Scorecards. Entering Thursday's slate of games, Wolf ranks 33rd among umpires with a 94% accuracy on balls and strikes this season.
The Reds and Yankees will wrap up their three-game series with the finale on Thursday afternoon in the Bronx.