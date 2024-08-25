Umpire Nick Mahrley Carted Off Field After Being Hit By Broken Bat
A scary moment occurred during Sunday's New York Yankees matchup with the Colorado Rockies. Home plate umpire Nick Mahrley was struck by a broken bat and had to be carted off the field.
The incident took place with one out in the bottom of the fifth inning and Giancarlo Stanton at bat. On a 1-1 pitch from Austin Gomber, Stanton swung and popped the ball into short left field. But as he contacted the ball, his bat broke. On his follow-through, the bat broke and flew back and connected with Mahrley's neck and the lower left side of his face.
Video is below but a warning, it is violent.
That looks awful, and Mahrley went down in a heap immediately. He was placed in a neck brace and strapped down to a board before being lifted onto the back of a cart and driven from the field.
Fans in attendance gave him a standing ovation and he appeared responsive. There are no updates on his condition currently.