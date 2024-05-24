Umpires End White Sox–Orioles Game on Baffling Interference Call on Infield Fly
Thursday's game between the Chicago White Sox and Baltimore Orioles ended in controversial fashion after umpires called a base runner out for interference on an infield fly.
The White Sox, trailing by two with two men on and one out in the inning, had Andrew Benintendi at the plate, who proceeded to hit a lazy pop fly toward Gunnar Henderson at shortstop. What would've been just the inning's second out actually ended the game after umpires declared that Andrew Vaughn interfered with Henderson's path to the fly ball, and thus ruled him out, too.
Replay shows Henderson running past Vaughn and securing the catch without much issue at all. Although there was some contact, Henderson is easily able to make the play. Still, umpires deemed the incident enough to rule it interference, giving Baltimore a bizarre game-ending double play.
Even Chicago's broadcast team was left stunned by the decision from the umpires, who effectively robbed the White Sox of a chance to tie, or potentially win, the game.
Reasonably, manager Pedro Grifol was incensed, and he could be seen pleading his case with the umpires while Baltimore slowly assembled to confirm they'd won the game and begin their celebrations.
The White Sox fell to 15–36 on the year following Thursday's defeat and have now lost six of their last seven games.