Fans Call on Dodgers to Sign V From BTS After K-Pop Star's Impressive First Pitch
Seriously, an impressive throw.
In this story:
Every member of the Dodgers bullpen was put on notice Monday night when K-Pop star V from the blockbuster boy band BTS threw a surprisingly epic first pitch at Los Angeles's game vs. the Reds.
The left-handed pitch—which was deemed a strike—sent stan Twitter (as it is still colloquially known) into a frenzy, as surprised Dodgers fans, meanwhile, called on the front office to sign him.
MLB's initial post has an eye-watering 72,000 retweets. That's the power of the BTS Army, baby.
Take a look at that reaction below:
