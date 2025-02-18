SI

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Had Blunt Message After Not Agreeing on Extension With Blue Jays

Andy Nesbitt

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is set to hit free agency after the 2025 season after not reaching an extension with the Blue Jays.
Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is set to hit free agency after the 2025 season after not reaching an extension with the Blue Jays. / Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images
In this story:

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and the Toronto Blue Jays were unable to agree on a contract extension and the slugger will become a free agent after the 2025 MLB season.

The two sides had set Monday as a deadline to get a deal done. Guerrero had a very simple explanation for why they weren't able to agree on an extension: "They had their numbers, I had my numbers."

The 25-year-old first baseman played in 159 games last season and hit .323 with 199 hits, 30 home runs and 103 RBI.

More From Around MLB

feed

Published
Andy Nesbitt
ANDY NESBITT

Andy Nesbitt is the assistant managing editor of audience engagement at Sports Illustrated. He works closely with the Breaking and Trending News team to shape SI’s daily coverage across all sports. A 20-year veteran of the sports media business, he has worked for Fox Sports, For the Win, The Boston Globe and NBC Sports, having joined SI in February 2023. Nesbitt is a golf fanatic who desperately wants to see the Super Bowl played on a Saturday night.

Home/MLB