Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Had Blunt Message After Not Agreeing on Extension With Blue Jays
Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and the Toronto Blue Jays were unable to agree on a contract extension and the slugger will become a free agent after the 2025 MLB season.
The two sides had set Monday as a deadline to get a deal done. Guerrero had a very simple explanation for why they weren't able to agree on an extension: "They had their numbers, I had my numbers."
The 25-year-old first baseman played in 159 games last season and hit .323 with 199 hits, 30 home runs and 103 RBI.
