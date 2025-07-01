Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Casually Snaps His Bat Like a Twig After Pop Out vs. Yankees
Vladimir Guerrero Jr. was not too pleased after failing to get the ball out of the infield during his first at-bat against the New York Yankees on Tuesday.
The Toronto Blue Jays star popped out to second base in the first inning, and he took out his frustrations on his bat while walking back to the dugout.
Without so much as altering his facial expression, Guerrero casually leaned forward and snapped his bat like a twig over his left leg before depositing the two pieces of splintered lumber into a garbage bin in the dugout.
Have a look:
It's not uncommon to see an exasperated player let loose their frustrations in the dugout. It's the casualness in which Guerrero handled his business that makes the clip so stunning. Snapping a baseball bat over your leg is not an easy thing to do, but Guerrero did it effortlessly after his disappointing first trip to the plate.