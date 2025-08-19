SI

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Leaves Game After Making Acrobatic Play at First Base

What a play from Vladdy.

Blake Silverman

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. stretches out to make an incredible play
Vladimir Guerrero Jr. stretches out to make an incredible play / Screengrab via Sportsnet
Blue Jays star Vladimir Guerrero Jr. left his team's game Monday against the Pirates after he made an incredible stretch to get an out at first base.

Shortstop Bo Bichette made an off-balanced throw to first on a ground ball that forced Guerrero to stretch as far as he could to capture the ball before Pirates shortstop Jared Triolo could touch the bag. Guerrero did the splits as he caught the ball and kept his back foot on the base to record a miraculous final out to the third inning:

He may have gotten slightly injured on the play, however, as the Blue Jays pinch hit Ty France for Guerrero in the fifth inning, removing the star first baseman from the game. The team provided an official update that he was removed from the game with left hamstring tightness. He did come up a bit gingerly after the acrobatic play, but ran back to the dugout following the out. Hopefully it's nothing serious.

Guerrero leads the Blue Jays with 21 home runs this season. He's slashing .300/.398/.500 and has added 68 RBIs in his seventh season with the team. He made a similar play last week to get an out.

