Walker Buehler Ejected for Epic Meltdown After Egregious Missed Call From Umpire
Boston Red Sox pitcher Walker Buehler and manager Alex Cora were both ejected from Tuesday's game against the New York Mets in the top of the second inning after losing their cool following a heinous call from home plate umpire Mike Estabrook.
When pitching to Juan Soto, Buehler threw a pitch that was practically right down the middle of the zone. Soto took the pitch as Francisco Lindor was attempting to steal second base, however, Estabrook ruled it a ball because catcher Carlos Narvaez jumped to his feet in an effort to mow down Lindor.
Buehler was irate that Estabrook ruled the pitch a ball, and rightfully so, but he took things a bit too far when angrily protesting the decision from the home plate umpire.
Have a look at Buehler's meltdown on the mound:
Lip readers won't have to work too hard to decipher what Buehler shouted at Estabrook, as it was immediately clear that their verbal exchange was anything but friendly.
After Buehler was tossed, Cora came out from the dugout to give the umpiring crew a piece of his mind. It didn't take too long for him to follow in Buehler's footsteps on a one-way trip to the locker room, though he didn't leave the field before airing out his grievances.
Buehler pitched 2 1/3 innings in Tuesday's game before his ejection, after which he was replaced by Brennan Bernardinho.