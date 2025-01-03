Walker Buehler Explains Why He Chose No. 0 Jersey Number With Red Sox
Walker Buehler will have a new look when he takes the mound for the first time in 2025. After spending the first eight seasons of his Major League Baseball career with the Los Angeles Dodgers, Buehler will be donning a Red Sox uniform next season.
His uniform won't be the only change for Buehler's look next season—he is also changing his number from No. 21 to No. 0.
For the first time in his career, Buehler will play for a team other than the Dodgers and wear a number other than No. 21. Buehler explained his decision to take the No. 0, making him one of just three players in Red Sox history to sport the number.
"No. 21 was taken, or somewhat taken, or however you guys classify it," Buehler said, via Chris Cotillo. of MassLive. "But no, I had few options there at the end. And I don't know, it felt fitting. We battled a lot on double zero or single zero, but I think the smaller number makes me look a little skinnier out there. So I went with a single zero."
Buehler signed a one-year, $21.05 million deal in December coming off of his World Series-winning performance in October. After missing nearly two seasons because of Tommy John surgery, Buehler returned in 2024. He struggled early in the year, posting a 1-6 record and 5.38 ERA over 16 regular season starts, but stepped up in the postseason amid injuries to the Dodgers' rotation. He pitched six scoreless innings in the World Series, and clinched the victory by closing out the final inning of Game 5.
After missing the playoffs in three consecutive seasons, the Red Sox are hopeful Buehler's postseason heroics will come in handy in 2025.