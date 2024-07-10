Wander Franco Charged With Sexual Abuse, Exploitation Against a Minor, per Report
Tampa Bay Rays shortstop Wander Franco was formally charged with sexual abuse and sexual exploitation against a minor on Tuesday in the Dominican Republic, according to ESPN's Juan Recio.
With charges now formally filed, Franco's case will go to trial, and he stands to face up to five years in prison if found guilty.
Franco, 23, is alleged to have had a relationship with a 14-year-old girl and to have paid her mother for her consent to continue the relationship. Prosecutors allege that Franco paid the girl's mother thousands of dollars and even gifted her a car.
Franco was arrested in January for failing to show up for a meeting with the Specialized Prosecutor's Office for Children and Adolescents in Santo Domingo.
He was placed on administrative leave last August, and will remain on leave until July 14 after receiving an extension from MLB and MLBPA. He last played for the Rays on Aug. 12, 2023.
Because he's on administrative leave, Franco is still being paid by the Rays. In 2024, he's collecting $2.45 million and is signed to an 11-year, $182 million deal with Tampa that runs through the 2033 season.
Prior to his absence, Franco was a burgeoning star in MLB and made his first All-Star Game last season. Across 265 games in his big league career, all for the Rays, he hit 30 home runs, 130 RBI and had a .795 OPS.