What Does the 34 Patch on Dodgers' Uniforms Stand for?
The Los Angeles Dodgers take on the New York Yankees in the 2024 World Series. As is tradition, each team's uniforms will be adorned with a World Series patch to commemorate the annual arrival of the Fall Classic.
However, keen-eyed fans may have also noticed the Dodgers' jerseys are adorned with an additional shoulder patch with the name "Fernando" atop the number 34. What does it stand for?
The 34 patch is in honor of the late Fernando Valenzuela, a franchise icon who passed away on October 22 at the age of 63. He played for the team for over a decade and became a beloved figure as a broadcaster, calling games starting in 2003 and running through this season.
Valenzuela is an important part of Dodgers history and it's touching the team would honor him in this manner.
Fernando Valenzuela Dodgers History
Valenzuela spent 11 of his 17 years in Major League Baseball pitching for the Dodgers. He joined the team in 1980 and, in the strike-shortened 1981 season, became the first pitcher in baseball history to win Rookie of the Year and the Cy Young in the same campaign. He went 13-7 with a 2.48 ERA in 25 starts.
In his 11 seasons with Los Angeles, Valenzuela started 320 games (recording 107 complete games) with an ERA of 3.31 and a .549 win percentage. He was a six-time All-Star, two-time Silver Slugger, and one-time Gold Glover recipient. He was on the ballot for the Hall of Fame early in the 2000s but didn't receive enough votes to stay there past his second season.
Valenzuela's No. 34 was retired by the Dodgers in 2023. The World Series patch represents a fitting memorial for an important figure in franchise history.