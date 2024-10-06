What is the 'PS' Heart Patch on San Diego Padres Uniforms?
This year, all San Diego Padres uniforms are adorned with a subtle heart icon that features the letters "PS" near the collar of the jersey. As the Padres join the fun of fall baseball in the 2024 postseason, the memorial patch is catching the eye of fans who may not have noticed throughout the regular season.
The patch is in place to honor one of the most important figures in Padres history.
What is the PS Patch on Padres Jerseys?
The "PS" patch was added to memorialize and honor Peter Seidler, the late chairman of the franchise since 2012 when he and two partners joined to purchase the team. Seidler, 63, died in November. He was revered by Padres fans and the San Diego community for his commitment to the team and its success. The ownership group he was heavily involved in invested massively in the roster as well as the ballpark, making it a true community staple for San Diego.
In 13 years under Seidler's watch, the team made the playoffs three times, going as far as the NLCS. In the 13 years before Seidler and the new group came in, the Padres made the postseason just twice, never making it past the NLDS. Three of the 10 most successful Padres seasons (in terms of win percentage) came in the Seidler ownership era.
Seidler survived two cancer battles, and the family did not reveal a cause of death.