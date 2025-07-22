What Time Is the MLB Trade Deadline & How Does It Work?
The 2025 MLB trade deadline is fast approaching, and with so many teams still in contention for playoff spots, things could get wild.
MLB franchises don't have much time to make moves to improve their rosters, so the next few days might be as chaotic as we've ever seen at this time of year.
What follows is a look at the 2025 MLB trade deadline, when it is, what it means and why it is important. Plus a look at some of the top names that could be on the move before we pass that point.
What Time Is the MLB Trade Deadline?
The 2025 MLB trade deadline is at 6 p.m. ET on July 31. For years, the deadline would come on July 31 at 4 p.m. ET, but that has changed.
Proposed trades must be submitted to the league office before that 6 p.m. deadline or they will not be allowed.
How Does the MLB Trade Deadline Work?
The MLB trade deadline is the point at which players on 40-man rosters can no longer be traded to other teams.
For many years, even after the trade deadline, teams could attempt to pass players through waivers and, if they cleared, trade them. That period would last through the month of August. The August waiver period rule was abolished in 2019.
Minor leaguers who are not on the 40-man roster can still be traded after the MLB trade deadline, but to be eligible to appear in the postseason with a team, a player must be in that organization by August 31.
Who Are the Top MLB Trade Candidates at the Deadline?
A number of big names could be on the move before the 2025 MLB trade deadline.
Some of the more prominent position players who could be up for grabs are Arizona Diamondbacks sluggers Eugenio Suarez and Josh Naylor, Chicago White Sox outfielder Luis Robert Jr., Atlanta Braves designated hitter Marcell Ozuna, and Baltimore Orioles first baseman Ryan O'Hearn. Players like Orioles outfielder Cedric Mullins, Colorado Rockies third baseman Ryan McMahon and Los Angeles Angels outfielder Taylor Ward could also be moved.
Among pitchers, Diamondbacks teammates Zac Gallen and Merrill Kelly are likely to be on the block, while Pittsburgh Pirates starters Mitch Keller and Andrew Heaney could both be on the move. The Kansas City Royals are likely to consider moving Seth Lugo, and the Miami Marlins might be willing to sell former NL Cy Young Award winner Sandy Alcantara. Pirates reliever David Bednar is likely on the block as are Tampa Bay Rays righty Pete Fairbanks, Minnesota Twins righty Jhoan Duran, and Orioles closer Felix Bautista.
There are a lot of players available, but prices are still expected to be sky-high as the 2025 deadline approaches.