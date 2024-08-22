SI

When Does the MLB Regular Season End?

Karl Rasmussen

New York Yankees right fielder Juan Soto (22) celebrates with center fielder Aaron Judge (99) after hitting a solo home run during the first inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Yankee Stadium.
New York Yankees right fielder Juan Soto (22) celebrates with center fielder Aaron Judge (99) after hitting a solo home run during the first inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Yankee Stadium. / Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
The 2024 MLB regular season is slowly approaching its end as the return of October baseball is just around the corner.

The World Series feels truly up for grabs this year, as multiple contending teams could make a push for a title. But before we get there, there's plenty of regular season baseball left to play, with over a month left of action.

So, just when will the 2024 MLB regular season offically end? And when do the playoffs begin?

When Does 2024 MLB Regular Season End?

The final day of regular season games during the 2024 season will be on Sunday, Sept. 29. All 30 teams are scheduled to take the field that day.

There could be some impactful results on the final day of the regular season, too, as some postseason-bound teams will end their campaigns pitted up against one another.

Among the notable matchups on Sept. 29 include the Houston Astros vs. Cleveland Guardians, San Diego Padres vs. Arizona Diamondbacks and New York Mets vs. Milwaukee Brewers, among others.

The playoffs will start shortly after, with the first round of action slated for Tuesday, Oct. 1 for the American League and National League wild-card round.

