Where Does Oneil Cruz's 513-Ft Blast Rank on Longest Derby Home Runs List
Pittsburgh Pirates slugger Oneil Cruz stole the show during the first round of the 2025 Home Run Derby on Monday night.
Cruz crushed 21 homers during his first round performance in the Derby, but one home run stood out amongst the others. He smashed a 513-foot homer straight out of Truist Park in Atlanta. It was the furthest hit home run of the night (thus far), and it happened to be the longest home run ever hit at Truist Park. The previous record was 495 feet, via MLB.
So, where does Cruz's blast compare in Home Run Derby history since 2016? His 513-foot homer ties for the fourth furthest hit in Derby history in that span. He ties homers hit by Shohei Ohtani in 2021 and by Aaron Judge in 2017—pretty good company to join in that spot.
The furthest home run hit at the Derby in the Statcast era was by Juan Soto in 2021 when he crushed one 520 feet. The next two longest homers also occurred in '21—a 518-foot blast hit by Trevor Story followed by a 514-foot home run hit by Pete Alonso.
We'll see how Cruz does during the rest of the Home Run Derby on Monday. Maybe he'll become the first Pirates player to win the title.