Where We Stand With MLB’s Broadcast Deals
1. There is a TON of speculation out there about Major League Baseball’s broadcast future. There have been “reports” and leaks and confusion.
I’ll try to sum up where we stand.
The Athletic’s Andrew Marchand reported on Thursday that ESPN and MLB have the framework for a deal that will give the Worldwide Leader 30 exclusive regular-season games. These games will air during the week. There will be no more Sunday Night Baseball on ESPN.
In addition, ESPN will replace MLB.tv and have the rights to sell all of MLB’s out-of-market games.
I’ve already received a ton of questions about this, but I don’t have any answers yet. The deal is not even officially done. So there is no information available yet on pricing or whether ESPN will use the MLB.tv technology. All we know is that ESPN will be using the out-of-market package to beef up its new direct-to-consumer product.
Will you have to pay $29.99 for the ESPN product and then another $149.99 (the price of MLB.tv in 2025) for out-of-market MLB games? Nobody knows yet, so sit tight.
With Sunday Night Baseball moving off ESPN, it appears NBC will be picking up that package, which would give NBC a year-round sports night on Sundays with the NFL, NBA and MLB. The MLB deal with NBC would also see games airing on Peacock.
The Wall Street Journal’s Joe Flint reports that NBC and Peacock would get the rights to “some” postseason baseball. That could mean MLB may have a deal with another partner to air the rest of the postseason games. Or it could just mean NBC and Peacock will air the entire wild-card round. We don’t know yet.
All of the new MLB deals will be for three years. That just so happens to be how long Fox and TNT have on their current television deals. Meaning, in 2028, baseball’s rights to not only the regular season and postseason, but also the World Series will be up for grabs.
As for 2026 to ’28, it’s sure sounding like if you’re a big baseball fan, you will need access to Fox, FS1, ESPN, NBC, Peacock, TNT and possibly one other outlet.
2. When the NFL season begins in less than two weeks, get ready for a barrage of unsportsmanlike conduct penalties. The league has decided to crack down on violent and sexually suggestive celebrations, which is just so silly and stupid. But they don’t call it the No Fun League for nothing.
We just hope Detroit’s Jameson Williams can handle this new rule.
3. The salaries of the top analysts in the NFL are out there, but if you’ve ever wondered what some of the folks on lower crews make, here’s something for you. Jay Feely, who was part of CBS’s lowest-ranked crew and called the worst game on paper each week, was reportedly making $220,000 per year.
4. The Yankees embarrassed themselves in a 6–3 loss at home to the Red Sox on Thursday on what was George Costanza Bobblehead Night.
The only saving grace as a Yankee fan and Seinfeld die-hard is that we at least got a great New York Post backpage today.
5. Today is Bill Parcells’s 84th birthday, so I need to post what is a top 10, maybe even a top five, all-time sports quote.
