Where Rafael Devers's Red Sox Home Run Record Ranks in MLB History
Boston Red Sox third baseman Rafael Devers etched his name into the franchise's history books by belting a home run for the sixth consecutive game during Monday's 5-0 win over the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field.
Devers, who went 1-for-4, clubbed a two-run shot off of Rays righthander Taj Bradley in the top of the fourth inning. The 27-year-old now stands alone in Red Sox history, but where does his home run streak rank among the longest in MLB history?
Consecutive Games With HR
Player
Year
8
Ken Griffey Jr., Seattle Mariners
July 20-28, 1993
8
Don Mattingly, New York Yankees
July 8-18, 1987
8
Dale Long, Pittsburgh Pirates
May 19-28, 1956
7
Mike Trout, Los Angeles Angels
September 4-12, 2022
7
Joey Votto, Cincinnati Reds
July 24-30, 2021
7
Kendrys Morales, Toronto Blue Jays
August 19-26, 2018
7
Kevin Mench, Texas Rangers
April 21-28, 2006
7
Barry Bonds, San Francisco Giants
April 12-20, 2004
7
Jim Thome, Cleveland Indians (Guardians)
June 25-July 3, 2002
6
Rafael Devers, Boston Red Sox
May 15-20, 2024 (active)
Devers needs to hit two more home runs in his next two games to match MLB's longest streak of eight consecutive games with a home run, where he would join Ken Griffey Jr., Don Mattingly and Dale Long.
As it stands now, the Red Sox star is tied with 24 other players (Paul Goldschmidt, Matt Carpenter, Giancarlo Stanton, Daniel Murphy, Nolan Arenado, Chris Davis, Carlos Pena, Frank Thomas, Jason Bay, Morgan Ensberg, Travis Hafner, Jose Cruz, Barry Bonds twice, Mark McGuire, Graig Nettles, Reggie Jackson, Frank Howard, Willie Mays, Roger Maris, Roy Sievers, Willie Mays, Walker Cooper, Lou Gehrig, George Kelly and Ken Williams) who also homered in six straight games.
Devers and the Red Sox play two more games against the Rays on Tuesday and Wednesday night before traveling back home to Fenway Park to host a three-game series against the Milwaukee Brewers, starting on Friday night.