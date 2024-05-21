SI

Where Rafael Devers's Red Sox Home Run Record Ranks in MLB History

Rafael Devers has hit a home run in six straight games, a Red Sox record. Here's where the streak ranks in MLB history.

Tim Capurso

May 18, 2024; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; Boston Red Sox third baseman Rafael Devers (11) hits / Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports

Boston Red Sox third baseman Rafael Devers etched his name into the franchise's history books by belting a home run for the sixth consecutive game during Monday's 5-0 win over the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field.

Devers, who went 1-for-4, clubbed a two-run shot off of Rays righthander Taj Bradley in the top of the fourth inning. The 27-year-old now stands alone in Red Sox history, but where does his home run streak rank among the longest in MLB history?

Consecutive Games With HR

Player

Year

8

Ken Griffey Jr., Seattle Mariners

July 20-28, 1993

8

Don Mattingly, New York Yankees

July 8-18, 1987

8

Dale Long, Pittsburgh Pirates

May 19-28, 1956

7

Mike Trout, Los Angeles Angels

September 4-12, 2022

7

Joey Votto, Cincinnati Reds

July 24-30, 2021

7

Kendrys Morales, Toronto Blue Jays

August 19-26, 2018

7

Kevin Mench, Texas Rangers

April 21-28, 2006

7

Barry Bonds, San Francisco Giants

April 12-20, 2004

7

Jim Thome, Cleveland Indians (Guardians)

June 25-July 3, 2002

6

Rafael Devers, Boston Red Sox

May 15-20, 2024 (active)

Devers needs to hit two more home runs in his next two games to match MLB's longest streak of eight consecutive games with a home run, where he would join Ken Griffey Jr., Don Mattingly and Dale Long.

As it stands now, the Red Sox star is tied with 24 other players (Paul Goldschmidt, Matt Carpenter, Giancarlo Stanton, Daniel Murphy, Nolan Arenado, Chris Davis, Carlos Pena, Frank Thomas, Jason Bay, Morgan Ensberg, Travis Hafner, Jose Cruz, Barry Bonds twice, Mark McGuire, Graig Nettles, Reggie Jackson, Frank Howard, Willie Mays, Roger Maris, Roy Sievers, Willie Mays, Walker Cooper, Lou Gehrig, George Kelly and Ken Williams) who also homered in six straight games.

Devers and the Red Sox play two more games against the Rays on Tuesday and Wednesday night before traveling back home to Fenway Park to host a three-game series against the Milwaukee Brewers, starting on Friday night.

