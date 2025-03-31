SI

White Sox Announcer Jinxes Pitchers' No-Hitter Attempt vs. Twins

The tradition of MLB announcers jinxing players on the field continued on Monday.

Chicago White Sox pitcher Mike Vasil throws a pitch to Minnesota Twins shortstop Willi Castro.
Chicago White Sox pitcher Mike Vasil throws a pitch to Minnesota Twins shortstop Willi Castro. / MLB/Screengrab
Chicago play-by-play announcer John Schriffen was discussing the White Sox's attempt at a no-hitter during Monday's game after starting pitcher Martin Perez completed six no-hit innings to start the game. Schriffen happened to be talking about how the relieving pitcher Mike Vasil then faced two batters and zero hits in the seventh inning.

Willi Castro faced a 3–2 count as he mentioned the no-hitter and hit a single into right field, giving the Twins their first hit of the day. Schriffen couldn't believe it.

"And, of course, as soon as I say it," Schriffen said. "I still don't believe in an announcer jinx. I don't think it's a thing."

Obviously, it was purely a coincidence that Schriffen brought up the White Sox's no-hitter in this moment, but it was unfortunate timing.

The White Sox ended up winning 9–0 and Vasil gave up just one more hit in the eighth inning. Perez gets his first win of the season after completing nine strikeouts.

