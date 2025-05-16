White Sox Backers Dressed As Their Most Famous Fan for Game Against Cubs
The first American pope was elected last week, with Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost ascending to the title of Pope Leo XIV after a vote in Vatican City.
The sports world quickly came to appreciate that Pope Leo XIV was not just from America—he was from Chicago.
While there’s a good chance a man known as the “Vicar of Christ” does not hold hate in his heart for any sports team, there was nonetheless a rush to discover just which teams Pope Leo XIV supported. Turns out, he’s a White Sox fan.
On Friday, with the Chicago Cubs hosting the Chicago White Sox in a crosstown rivalry game, White Sox fans decided to head into enemy territory dressed up as the team’s most famous fan.
Chicago isn’t the only part of the baseball world having a bit of fun with the new pope—the Texas Rangers' Jake Burger, a Catholic, has started using the sign of the cross as his celebration after hitting a double.
While a White Sox turnaround would really be something, Chicago’s true test of faith will come when the Bears kick off their season in September.