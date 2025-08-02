White Sox Catcher Made Most Perfect Throw to Pickoff Runner at Third Base
Chicago White Sox rookie catcher Edgar Quero has an absolute cannon.
In the bottom of the first inning Friday against the Los Angeles Angels, White Sox starter Shane Smith worked himself into a bases-loaded jam with no outs. Angels leadoff man Zach Neto got a bit too aggressive inching off the bag at third, and Quero decided to take a shot.
He quickly popped up and snapped a perfect throw to third baseman Josh Rojas who got the tag down just in time to beat Neto back to the bag.
The amazing throw gave Smith a much-needed first out. He then struck out Angels outfielder Jo Adell, who was at the plate, and eventually got out of the inning without giving up any runs.
Quero is a 22-year-old rookie who actually signed with the Angels as an international free agent in 2021 before he was dealt to the White Sox in the Lucas Giolito deal in '23. He's slashing .280/.351/.381 with three home runs and 26 RBIs over his first MLB season this year. He had three pickoffs from behind the plate heading into Friday's game and now made one of the flashiest highlights you'll ever see.