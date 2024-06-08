White Sox's Disastrous Season Perfectly Summed Up by One Embarrassing Error
The Chicago White Sox are in the midst of a historic slump. And it doesn't appear to be getting better anytime soon.
The White Sox, who have lost a franchise-worst 14 straight games, were tied 1-1 with the Boston Red Sox in the third inning when left-handed pitcher Garrett Crochet made one of the oddest errors of the 2024 MLB season.
After fielding a soft ground ball hit by Jarren Duran that landed short of the mound, Crochet fired an errant throw past first baseman Andrew Vaughn. Vaughn raced after the ball, and Duran wheeled around first and second base and ended up at third.
The White Sox held a long meeting on the mound after the play. Once it concluded, Crotchet stepped off the mound to appeal that Duran didn't touch first base while rounding it on his way to second. But Crochet misfired—again—on his throw to first base, and Duran trotted home for the Red Sox's second run.
"That's what bad teams do," an analyst on the NESN broadcast said.
The White Sox have separated themselves as the worst team in baseball this season. Entering Friday, they had just 15 wins—seven fewer that the lowly Miami Marlins and Colorado Rockies—and rank last in batting average (.216) OPS (.618) and total runs scored (192).