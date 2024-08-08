White Sox Name Former All-Star Center Fielder Grady Sizemore Interim Manager
In a bid to salvage something from one of the worst seasons in MLB history, the Chicago White Sox are turning to a manager with All-Star playing experience.
The White Sox are naming former MLB center fielder Grady Sizemore their interim manager, the team announced Thursday morning after firing manager Pedro Grifol.
Sizemore, 42, made the American League All-Star team with Cleveland in 2006, 2007 and 2008. In '06, his age-23 season, he led the major leagues in doubles (53) and runs scored (134).
In addition to his years with Cleveland, he spent time with the Boston Red Sox, Philadelphia Phillies and Tampa Bay Rays.
Since retiring, Sizemore has spent time in the employ of Cleveland, the Arizona Diamondbacks and Chicago.
The White Sox are 28-89 this season, by leaps and bounds the lowest winning percentage in franchise history. They trail Sizemore's old team, the Cleveland Guardians, by 40.5 games in the AL Central standings.