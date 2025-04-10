White Sox Lose to Guardians After Tying Run Gets Injured Rounding Third Base
The Chicago White Sox had a chance to tie the game against the Cleveland Guardians during the ninth inning of Wednesday's game, but an incredibly unfortunate occurrence saw them fall just short in heartbreaking fashion.
Trailing 3–1 with two outs and the bases loaded, Miguel Vargas came to the plate for Chicago and sent a ground ball past Cleveland's shortstop and into the outfield grass. One run came into score and Mike Tauchman was waved home with a chance to even the score from second base.
As he rounded third base and prepared to head for home plate, Tauchman could be seen pulling up, appearing to have suffered a hamstring injury while trying to tie up the game. He was unable to complete his dash to the plate, getting tagged out a few feet from home in devastating fashion.
Have a look:
Tauchman looked absolutely defeated while hobbling down the line towards the plate. After the tag was applied, he slammed his helmet on the dirt and crumpled to the ground in pain.
A truly unfortunate way for the White Sox to go down.