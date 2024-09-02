White Sox Just Lost Their 20th Straight Chris Flexen Start
The Chicago White Sox have been historically bad this season, but in a sea of awful stats, one now stands out.
On Monday, the White Sox were hammered by the Baltimore Orioles 13–3. Chicago righty Chris Flexen took the loss and his record fell to 2–14 on the season. While that's awful, there's something even worse. The White Sox haven't won a game Flexen has started since May 8. That's 20 consecutive starts by a single pitcher the team has lost. Just an insane fact.
In other words, over the last four months, not only has Flexen not earned a win, but the White Sox haven't even found a way to eke out a win after he left the game. And there have been plenty of opportunities, it's not like Flexen was giving up seven runs per game.
Over his last 20 starts, Flexen has allowed three or fewer runs on 12 occasions. The White Sox have won none of those games. It's a mind-boggling run of futility.
It's worth noting, Flexen went 6 1/3 innings against the Texas Rangers on August 27, but he technically didn't start the game. He entered and faced the first batter of a previously suspended game.
That's not to say Flexen has been good this season. His ERA is 5.36, his WHIP is 1.54 and he has walked 57 batters while only striking out 99. The 30-year-old has been pretty bad. But he hasn't been as awful as his record -- or Chicago's record in games he has started -- would suggest.
After Sunday's loss, the White Sox are 31–108. Yes, they have 108 losses on the second day of September. They have currently lost 11 games in a row and have a run differential of -301, the worst mark in MLB by nearly 100 runs. They are already the worst team in franchise history, and are aiming straight at being the worst in the modern history of the league.
This isn't about Chris Flexen. It's about the entire team.