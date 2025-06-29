White Sox Player Called Out at Home After Making Mind-Boggling Mistake
The Chicago White Sox are in the midst of another forgettable season and while they got a 1–0 win over the San Francisco Giants on Saturday, one wild mistake by one of their veteran players left the announcers cracking up in disbelief.
In the seventh inning, center fielder Michael Taylor beat a throw at home and seemed to slide in safely to score a run. But with the home plate umpire keeping a close eye on the play, Giants catcher Andrew Knizner walked over to Taylor and tagged him out.
How could that have happened if Taylor had clearly beaten the throw? Well, he somehow didn't touch the plate on his head-first slide.
Check this out:
That's not something you see every day.
Again, the White Sox got the win to improve to 27-56 on the season but that play summed up how things have been lately for the struggling franchise.