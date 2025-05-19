White Sox Unveil Artwork Commemorating Pope Leo XIV's 2005 World Series Seat
Section 140, Row 19, Seat 2.
At Rate Field in Chicago, that is the papal seat—the seat in which a priest by the name of Father Robert Prevost watched the Chicago White Sox win Game 1 of the World Series 5–3 over the Houston Astros on Oct. 22, 2005.
Prevost, who appeared briefly in a crowd shot during Fox's broadcast of that game, became Cardinal Robert Prevost in 2023. Two years later, on May 8, he was elected Pope Leo XIV—immediately making the White Sox unexpected preservationists of a historical moment that still seems unreal.
On Monday, Chicago unveiled artwork commemorating the first American Supreme Pontiff's visit. Fans at Rate Field can now see a rendering of the pope on a pillar outside Section 140—along with a No. 14 "Pope Leo" jersey.
In a development befitting the pope's South Side roots, the Archdiocese of Chicago announced Sunday it would host a celebration and Mass at Rate Field in his honor.
Now if only the team could get back on track...