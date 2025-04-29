SI

White Sox Unveil Bulls-Inspired City Connect Uniforms

Ryan Phillips

Chicago White Sox pitcher Jonathan Cannon throws a pitch against the Athletics.
Chicago White Sox pitcher Jonathan Cannon throws a pitch against the Athletics. / Dennis Lee-Imagn Images
The Chicago White Sox have unveiled their new city connect uniforms and they pay homage to another sports franchise in their city: the Chicago Bulls.

The new unis are below.

It's a pretty sweet color scheme, and it's cool that they're honoring another of Chicago's sports institutions. That said, it's a big self-serving, since White Sox owner Jerry Reinsdorf also owns the Bulls. It feels like a bit of double-dealing.

I also find it a bit funny that both the White Sox and Bulls are both working on two-decade championship droughts and are teaming up for this collaboration.

The Bulls finished 10th in the Eastern Conference this season and lost their play-in game against the Miami Heat. They haven't made it past the first round of the NBA playoffs since 2015. Maybe that's not the kind of track record the White Sox should be honoring.

For their part, the White Sox haven't made the postseason since losing 3–1 to the Houston Astros in the 2021 ALDS. In 2024, they produced one of the worst seasons in MLB history, finishing with a pathetic record of 41–121. They've looked no better to begin this season.

The city connect reveal is really just a distraction from how bad the White Sox truly are.

Ryan Phillips is a senior writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He has worked in digital media since 2009, spending eight years at The Big Lead before joining SI in 2024. Phillips also co-hosts The Assembly Call Podcast about Indiana Hoosiers basketball and previously worked at Bleacher Report. He is a proud San Diego native and a graduate of Indiana University’s journalism program.

