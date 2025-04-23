SI

Why Angels Players Are Mad About 6:29 p.m. Start Time for Upcoming Game

Los Angeles's logistics for Thursday's game are unusual.

Patrick Andres

Los Angeles Angels right fielder Mike Trout looks on after striking out against the Texas Rangers.
Los Angeles Angels right fielder Mike Trout looks on after striking out against the Texas Rangers. / Jim Cowsert-Imagn Images
On Thursday, the Los Angeles Angels are scheduled to play the Pittsburgh Pirates at home at 6:29 PT—a time that may not seem unusual out of context.

However, it is—per Sam Blum of The Athletic—simultaneously irregular and par for the course for the Angels. The time is the latest allowed by MLB's collective bargaining agreement for a getaway day; Los Angeles plays the Minnesota Twins in Minneapolis the next day.

"It's not ideal for sure," right fielder Mike Trout told Blum. "I don't know when we're supposed to land, but it's going to be early. And we've got to play that night. And the worst part about it is, the next day is a day game."

The Angels' Friday game against the Twins has a 4:40 PT (6:40 CT) first pitch, while their Saturday game has an 11:10 a.m. PT (1:10 CT) first pitch. Per Blum, Los Angeles's management has a reputation around baseball for scheduling getaway games at inopportune times.

The team is off to an 11-11 start, and currently sits in fourth in the American League West—2.5 games behind the first-place Texas Rangers.

