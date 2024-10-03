Why Are There Ads on MLB Helmets in the Playoffs?
Viewers may have noticed something different about the 2024 Major League Baseball postseason. Every team has the word STRAUSS emblazoned on their helmets. There's a good reason for that: MLB has decided to allow a sponsor on helmets across the league.
Why are there ads on helmets during the MLB playoffs?
In September, MLB announced it had entered into a leaguewide helmet sponsorship partnership with STRAUSS. It doesn't just cover the big leagues, as the company's logo will be on all helmets in minor league baseball starting in 2025. It is the first time batting helmets have been used to promote a company across Major League Baseball.
According to Sportico, the ads are costing STRAUSS more than $15 million over the course of the MLB postseason.
What is STRAUSS?
Engelbert Strauss is a German workwear brand. Founded in 1948 in Germany, the company is owned by the Strauss family. Strauss clothing became available in the United States in 2023. The company entered into a partnership with MLB in an attempt to grow brand awareness. The image included next to the Strauss company name is of an ostrich, the logo of the brand.
The company currently produces in 28 countries worldwide and has been a sponsorship partner of the Germany national soccer team since 2010. It also began sponsoring Liverpool F.C. in 2024.
Engelbert Strauss CEO Henning Strauss said the following about the company's partnership with MLB.
"Whether on the field or in the field, your gear is a source of pride. We know that fans of America’s pastime are loyal, dedicated, and value a job well done—just like the STRAUSS fans around the world who love our family’s iconic ostrich. We are proud to be the first brand featured on MLB batting helmets in the US. We are excited to join the baseball tradition and help the American pastime grow back home in Europe."