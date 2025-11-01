World Series Game 6 Takeaways: Dodgers Survive Late Scare to Force Game 7
In a must-win Game 6 on Friday night, manager Dave Roberts and the Dodgers turned to Yoshinobu Yamamoto to make his third career World Series start.
Just like his past two outings on baseball’s biggest stage—including a nine-inning gem in Game 2— Yamamoto dazzled in a Dodgers win.
In six strong innings, Yamamoto allowed just one run on five hits with six strikeouts. He handed the game over to the bullpen in the seventh and watched as relievers Roki Sasaki and Tyler Glasnow survived a Halloween-worthy fright in the ninth inning to close out Los Angeles’s 3–1 victory.
The Dodgers and their $350 million payroll are still alive. For the first time since the Nationals defeated the Astros in 2019, the World Series is heading to a Game 7.
There will be baseball in November. But before we head into Saturday, here are three takeaways from the Dodgers’ 3–1 win:
Mookie gets his moment
Heading into Game 6, Mookie Betts hadn’t done much of anything in the World Series.
Through five games, Betts—hitting at the heart of the Dodgers’ order—was batting 3-for-23 (.130) with five strikeouts in 26 plate appearances. His struggles coincided with Los Angeles’s team-wide slump when it scored a total of three runs in the Game 4 and Game 5 losses.
In Game 6, Betts finally came through. With two outs in the third inning and the bases juiced, Betts laced a ground ball into left field to score Shohei Ohtani and Will Smith for a 3–0 lead. It was all the runs that Yamamoto and company would need.
If Betts can continue to swing a hot bat in Game 7, Toronto might be in trouble.
Kevin Gausman was rolling ... until he wasn’t
Gausman, who lost the Game 2 pitcher’s duel to Yamamoto, couldn’t have started off Game 6 much better. He struck out the side in the top of the first inning to get Rogers Centre rocking, becoming the 12th pitcher in World Series history to do so in the opening frame. In his first trip through the Dodgers’ batting order, Gausman allowed one hit and struck out seven batters.
It was the second time through Dave Roberts’s lineup that was the issue. Just like in Game 2, it was Smith getting to Gausman first with an RBI double in the third inning to start a three-run rally.
Gausman battled back to finish six strong innings with three earned runs allowed and eight strikeouts. The Blue Jays lost both games Gausman started in the World Series, but the 34-year-old logged two quality starts and 14 strikeouts in 12 2/3 innings. That’s nothing to be ashamed of.
Ninth inning nail-biter
Dodgers rookie starter-turned-closer Roki Sasaki got out of the eighth inning scot-free. But he ran into trouble in the ninth when Alejandro Kirk was hit by a pitch and Addison Barger smacked a ground-rule double to left-center field that got stuck in the bottom of the wall.
Had Barger’s hit not been ruled a ground-rule double, the Blue Jays likely would have scored a run, and Barger might have been standing on third base in a one-run game with no outs. Instead, Tyler Glasnow entered in relief and slammed the door.
Glasnow, the presumed Game 7 starter if the Dodgers kept the series alive, entered the game in relief and immediately got Ernie Clement to pop out to first base. The next batter Andrés Giménez looped a line drive to left field that was caught by Enrique Hernández, who fired a throw to second base to double up Barger.
We’ll see you tomorrow night.