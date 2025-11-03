SI

Thrilling World Series Game 7 Brings Enormous Ratings to Fox

Early numbers suggest this was biggest baseball audience in eight years.

Kyle Koster

Dodgers' Game 7 triumph drew a huge audience.
Dodgers' Game 7 triumph drew a huge audience. / John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images
In this story:

Saturday night's epic Game 7 closed out a thrilling World Series and drew baseball's biggest television audience in eight years.

According to early numbers from Nielsen, the Los Angeles Dodgers' 5-4 victory over the Toronto Blue Jays in 11 innings brought in an average of 25.98 million viewers across Fox, Fox Deportes and Fox Sports. Viewership peaked between 11:30-11:45 p.m. to 31.54 million as both teams tried to find what would prove to be the World Series-clinching run.

More detailed numbers are expected on Tuesday, but Fox Sports is already trumpeting what looks to be an incredible success. The last broadcast to deliver such a number was Game 7 of the 2017 Fall Classic between the Houston Astros and Dodgers, which came in at 28.29 million viewers.

While any headline about historic viewership is welcomed with open arms by baseball, this one is especially impressive considering that these numbers do not include the massive Canadian audience tuned into the event.

It's hard to imagine two teams working together to create more spectacular drama—and more of it—than what the Blue Jays and Dodgers were able to put together. Avoiding any overlap with the NFL and getting a showcase for Game 7 against a weaker college football primetime slate helped push the number even higher.

More MLB on Sports Illustrated

SI BTN Newsletter. Start off your day with SI:CYMI. dark. FREE NEWSLETTER

feed

Published
Kyle Koster
KYLE KOSTER

Kyle Koster is an assistant managing editor at Sports Illustrated covering the intersection of sports and media. He was formerly the editor in chief of The Big Lead, where he worked from 2011 to '24. Koster also did turns at the Chicago Sun-Times, where he created the Sports Pros(e) blog, and at Woven Digital.

Home/MLB