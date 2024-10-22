World Series Schedule, Teams, Scores & More
The New York Yankees and Los Angeles Dodgers are set to meet in the World Series for the 12th time in history beginning on Friday, Oct. 25. It's the most reccurring World Series matchup in MLB history.
The Yankees will make their first World Series appearance in 15 years. They've won 27 times, which is the MLB record. The Dodgers last competed in the 2020 World Series when they won their seventh title.
As MLB awaits to crown this year's winner, here's everything you need to know about the 2024 World Series.
Full World Series Schedule
Below is the full schedule for the 2024 World Series. It's a best-of-7 series, so games that may not be needed are denoted as such.
Game
Date
Time (ET)
Location
1
Friday, Oct. 25
8:08 p.m. ET
Dodger Stadium
2
Saturday, Oct. 26
8:08 p.m. ET
Dodger Stadium
3
Monday, Oct. 28
8:08 p.m. ET
Yankee Stadium
4
Tuesday, Oct. 29
8:08 p.m. ET
Yankee Stadium
5 (if necessary)
Wednesday, Oct. 30
8:08 p.m. ET
Yankee Stadium
6 (if necessary)
Friday, Nov. 1
8:08 p.m. ET
Dodger Stadium
7 (if necessary)
Saturday, Nov. 2
8:08 p.m. ET
Dodger Stadium
Which Teams Are Playing in the 2024 World Series?
The Yankees and the Dodgers will compete in the 2024 World Series. The Dodges had an MLB best 98–64 regular season record. The Yankees posted a 84–68 regular season record.
Both teams were the No. 1 seeds in the American and National Leagues in the postseason, meaning they had wild-card byes.
The Yankees faced the Kansas City Royals in the ALDS, winning the best-of-five series 3–1 to advance to the ALCS. From there, the Yankees beat the Cleveland Guardians 4–1 to reach the World Series.
The Dodgers played the San Diego Padres in the NLDS, winning a close 3–2 series victory. The Dodgers then faced the red hot New York Mets in the NLCS, capturing a 4–2 series win.
Series Format
The World Series is a best-of-seven series, meaning the victorious team needs to win four games to capture the title.
Even though both the Yankees and the Dodgers were both the No. 1 seeds, the Dodgers had the better regular season record, meaning they get the first home field advantage. The series will be played in Los Angeles for Games 1 and 2, followed by going to New York for Games 3, 4 and 5, if needed. Then, the series would head back to Los Angeles if Games 6 or 7 are needed.
Game-by-Game Scores and Results
Game
Date
Result
1
Friday, Oct. 25
TBD
2
Saturday, Oct. 26
TBD
3
Monday, Oct. 28
TBD
4
Tuesday, Oct. 29
TBD
5 (if necessary)
Wednesday, Oct. 30
TBD
6 (if necessary)
Friday, Nov. 1
TBD
7 (if necessary)
Saturday, Nov. 2
TBD