Wyatt Langford Makes Ridiculous, Home Run Robbing Catch
Wyatt Langford just added another highlight to his rookie season reel.
The Texas Rangers left fielder made an absolutely ridiculous catch to rob a home run on Thursday. It was one of the batter snags we've seen an outfielder make during the 2024 MLB season.
The Rangers were hosting the Padres on Thursday with two outs and one on in the top of the second inning. The game was tied 0-0 when Ha-Seong Kim stepped to the plate to face Max Scherzer. Scherzer dealt a 92 mph fastball on a 3-1 count and Kim tattooed it, sending it screaming toward the left field corner. Off the bat it looked like a sure two-run home run. Langford had other ideas.
The 22-year-old Florida product ranged to his right and timed his jump perfectly, rising up, going over the wall and catching the ball. It was a thing of beauty.
Here's another look.
That's just a brilliant catch from the kid.
Two innings later, Langford threw Donovan Solano out at home as he tried to score from second on a David Peralta single.
Langford was the No. 4 pick in the 2023 MLB draft and made the Opening Day roster coming out of his first spring training this year. He has proven he's ready for the show.
So far in 2024, Langford is slashing .262/.328/.393 with four home runs, 35 RBI and an OPS of .721. Given that he only played 47 minor league games, that's a pretty smooth transition to the big leagues. Those defensive plays are just the latest proof of that.