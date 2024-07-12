Xander Bogaerts Returns to Padres Lineup After Long IL Stint
The San Diego Padres activated Xander Bogaerts on Friday just before the start of their series with the Atlanta Braves. The four-time All-Star had been on the injured list since May 22 after suffering a fractured shoulder, ironically, against the Braves.
Bogaerts had been struggling mightily when he hit the injured list, as he continues to try and live up to the 11-year, $280 million contract he signed before the 2023 season. Though 47 games before injuring his shoulder, Bogaerts was slashing .219/.265/.316 with four home runs, 14 RBIs and an OPS of .581. Those numbers are far below his career averages of .289/.353/.452, and an OPS of .804.
The 31-year-old struggled through the middle of his first season with the Padres in 2023, but finished the year as one of the hottest hitters in baseball. He managed to slash .285/.350/.440, with 19 home runs, 58 RBIs and an OPS of .790.
During a six-game rehab assignment, Bogaerts hit .333, with an on-base percentage of .478, while slugging .389. He managed six hits in 18 at-bats, with a double, five walks and five strikeouts.
The Padres are currently tied with the New York Mets for the final National League wild-card spot. They will need Bogaerts to perform up to his contract if they want to make the postseason. When San Diego signed him, it expected to get the player who won five Silver Slugger Awards with the Boston Red Sox. He hasn't lived up to that yet.