Yankees’ Aaron Boone Got Ejected for Arguing Really Odd Call Against Juan Soto
The New York Yankees picked up their 38th victory of the season Wednesday night, beating the Los Angeles Angels 2-1 on the road. Their manager, Aaron Boone, however, missed most of the game after being ejected for arguing a tough call against Juan Soto in the top of the first inning.
In case you missed it, Soto was called out for interference after Angels shortstop Zach Neto bumped into him while trying to catch a pop up. Soto appeared to do his best to get back on the second base bag without getting in Neto's way but the umps still ruled him out.
Boone wasn't happy about that, especially because the hitter, Giancarlo Stanton, had been called out due to the infield fly rule, and had a spirited conversation with the umps before being tossed.
Here's the play:
Fans were torn on the call: