Yankees' Aaron Boone Explained Decision to Go to Nestor Cortes in Game 1 vs. Dodgers
The New York Yankees lost a heartbreaker in Game 1 of the World Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers, who were victorious after star first baseman Freddie Freeman belted a walk-off grand slam, the first in the history of the Fall Classic, in the bottom of the 10th inning.
Aside from the haymakers these two powerhouse clubs traded throughout the night in a thrilling Game 1, one of the biggest storylines of the game was Yankees manager Aaron Boone's decision to turn to lefthander Nestor Cortes, who hadn't pitched in a game in 37 days while dealing with a left flexor strain in his elbow, in a crucial moment against the heart of the Dodgers batting order.
Boone, speaking to reporters after the game, explained that he called on Cortes because he "liked the matchup."
"Just liked the matchup," Boone said. "Reality is, he's been throwing the ball really well the last few weeks as he's gotten ready for this. I knew with one out there it would be tough to double up Shohei if Tim Hill gets him on the ground and then Mookie behind him, that's a tough matchup there."
"Felt convicted with Nestor there in that spot."
With Cortes and fellow southpaw Tim Hill, who has allowed just one earned run in 5 2/3 innings pitched this postseason, warming in the bullpen, Boone decided to turn to Cortes with one out and two on in the bottom of the 10th inning against Dodgers slugger Shohei Ohtani.
Boone acknowledged that Cortes's history against Ohtani, who was 2-for-12 lifetime against him entering the at-bat, factored into his decision.
"A little bit,": Boone said. "I don't know if you ever love a matchup against Ohtani but I felt like Nestor could give us a shot at it."
Cortes certainly did his job in that respect. The lefty got Ohtani to pop up on the first pitch into foul territory in left, where Alex Verdugo made a tremendous catch that sent him tumbling into the stands. With the prospect of facing Mookie Betts and with first base open, the Yankees decided to intentionally walk Betts to face Freeman.
Boone said he liked the "left-on-left matchup." When asked if he was surprised by the intentional walk, Betts said "yes and no", adding that it "made sense in the flow of the game." Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said he felt Freeman took the intentional walk personally.
Cortes threw Freeman a fastball in the zone on the first offering, and Freeman crushed it into right field for a walk-off grand slam.
Cortes, who days earlier had acknowledged the risk that pitching in the World Series could lead to further—and potentially a major—elbow injury, explained that he was trying to go high and inside to Freeman.
"Maybe just two or three inches higher," Cortes said. "I thought it got to the inside part of the plate where I wanted to but just didn't get it up enough."
These postseason games so often come down to the thinnest of margins. The Yankees, who left 11 men stranded on the bases and made a couple of miscues in the field, will have to tighten things up if they want to even up the series on Saturday night.