Yankees' Alex Verdugo Stuns Fans by Misjudging Fly Ball to Lose Game vs. Orioles
The New York Yankees appeared to be on the verge of completing a sweep of the Baltimore Orioles, needing just one out to close the door on their division rivals on Sunday afternoon.
The ninth inning didn't go smoothly, however, as the O's were able to load the bases against pitcher Clay Holmes. With two outs in the inning, Holmes induced a fly ball to left field from center fielder Cedric Mullins—one which seemed destined to be a routine out for left fielder Alex Verdugo.
Verdugo had some difficulties tracking the ball, however. The left fielder initially charged in as if Mullins' hit was going to land in front of him, only to realize that it was actually going well over his head. His attempt to redirect and make a play on the ball was futile, as the ball bounced a few feet away from his outstretched arms, resulting in a Baltimore walk-off victory.
Statcast listed Verdugo's catch probability on the game-ending hit as 99%, while Mullins had an xBA of .150 on his fly ball to left.
Verdugo's mishap in the outfield did not go unnoticed on social media, as his error that resulted in the Yankees painful loss was a hot topic of discussion on social media in the aftermath of the game.