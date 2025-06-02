Yankees Avoid Sweep vs. Dodgers But Potentially Lose Two Key Players
The New York Yankees managed to avoid being swept during their World Series rematch against the Los Angeles Dodgers this weekend. After losing Games 1 and 2 at Dodger Stadium on Friday and Saturday, the Yankees managed to get one back in Game 3, coming away with a 7–3 victory on Sunday evening.
But it wasn't all good news for New York.
Left fielder Jasson Dominguez exited Sunday's game early with what the team is calling a left thumb contusion. He seemingly hurt his hand while attempting to steal second base in the fifth inning. He remained on the base paths and came around to score, but was then replaced by Cody Bellinger.
After the game, Yankees manager Aaron Boone was asked about Dominguez's status, but he told reporters he did not yet have an update on the 22-year-old.
Dominguez also spoke to reporters and indicated that he's "not too concerned" about the thumb.
The left fielder wasn't the only one dealing with an ailment. Luke Weaver was supposed to come on and pitch the ninth inning for the Yankees, but instead, it was Tim Hill who took the mound. Boone said Weaver "felt something" in his hamstring, per Boland.
Boone didn't offer a detailed update on either player, but the team hopes they can avoid a trip to the IL. New York has the day off on Monday before starting a home series against the Cleveland Guardians on Tuesday, June 3.